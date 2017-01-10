The cities with the most hashtags in 2016 (infographics)

Instagram has become a huge hit with travelers around the world and New York has been named the most hashtagged city in a recent report. According to “Hashtag the World”, the Big Apple had 68 million hashtagged posts in 2016, a growth rate of 79 percent compared to the previous year. The #NYC hastag was used 55,190 times every day on average in 2016. London came second in popularity with 64.5 million hashtagged posts while Paris completed the top three with 55.1 million. Even though Los Angeles was further down the list for the sheer volume of posts, it did record the fastest growth rate of any city worldwide, with its post count rising 119 percent.

click on image to enlarge