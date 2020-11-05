The Closest US Presidential Races Since 1892 (infographic)

It could come down to one state and a few electoral votes to determine the winner

With the election result still hanging in the balance on Thursday morning, the 2020 presidential race is shaping up to be one of the closest in American history. As it stands, it could come down to one state and a few electoral votes to determine who is going to be the next president of the United States.

As the following chart shows, George W. Bush’s win over Al Gore in 2000 still stands as the closest contest to date, with Bush winning 271 electoral votes to Gore’s 266. Back then, the result was unknown for weeks after election day because of a dispute over a ballot recount in Florida, a major swing state that ultimately decided the election.

