The coach of the Eurobasket ’87 victory Kostas Politis dies aged 76! (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

Another big loss for Greek basketball as the coach of the National Team who won the Eurobasket of 1987, Kostas Politis, died today aged 76.

The man who led the team at the top of Europe and made all the Greeks take to the streets to celebrate had serious health problems for quite some time.

Kostas Politis was born on 21 March 1942 in Kesariani and after passing from the academies he will find his place in Panathinaikos, where he won the championship in the 1966-1967 season.

Politis played with the National Greece in the Eurobasket of 1961, 1965 and 1967, and as a player he was also present at the Pre-Olympic tournament (1964), the Balkan Championship (1964) and in the Mediterranean Games (1967).

However, what he will be remembered for is his coaching career as apart from his days in the Greek National Team he also coached Panathinaikos twice, PAOK and AEK being present in many of their great moments.