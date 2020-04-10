The controversial reason behind Mike Tyson’s infamous face tattoo

He was the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC & IBF belts and later became the lineal champion

Mike Tyson’s former trainer has made the bombshell accusation that the heavyweight boxing legend got the infamous tribal tattoo on his face to avoid fighting late in his career.

Tyson, 53, is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights in the history of boxing.

He became the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF belts and later became the lineal champion.

Late in his career, after he was stopped by Lennox Lewis in 2002, Tyson was scheduled to fight compatriot Clifford Etienne in February 2003. However, just days before the fight he decided to get the tribal tattoo in Las Vegas and, shortly after, he pulled out of the fight.

And his former trainer, Jeff Fenech, has admitted that he was stunned when Tyson skipped training to get the tattoo, as well as bitterly disappointed that the former champion then decided to withdraw from the fight.

