The Coronavirus affects the Olympic Flame Ceremony too

The Hellenic Olympic Committee met again for the Olympic Flame Ceremony, scheduled for March 12 in Ancient Olympia in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

Taking into account the latest decisions of the Hellenic Government on the protection of public health due to the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), The Hellenic Olympic Committee decided that the Olympic Flame Ceremony will be held without the presence of spectators and will be attended by only 100 guests with accreditation from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee. The journalists present will be limited to the absolutely necessary number.

The final rehearsal on March 11 will be closed to the public and to journalists.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee urges the Mayors of the cities through which the Olympic Flame will pass or stay overnight to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Organization.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee stated that it will continue to examine all the facts and depending on the developments, will make decisions, always with a view to protecting public health.