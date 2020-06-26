The Coronavirus is Almost Everywhere (infographic)

According to tracking by the Johns Hopkins University, the total number of people infected with the coronavirus has now surpassed 9.3 million. As of June 24, 2020, the cumulative number of cases in the United States has reached two million – making it by far the most affected country in terms of total cases.

