The countries that eat the most chocolates in the world (infographic)

When it comes to the league of chocoholics, Switzerland is out in front with annual per capita consumption amounting to an impressive 8.8 kilograms. The country is well known for its excellent chocolate industry with Toblerone one of its more recognisable brands. Neighbouring Austria and Germany are also high up on the list with 8.1 and 7.9 kilograms respectively. The consumption data was published by Swiss chocolatier and confectionery company Lindt.

