The countries with the highest density of doctors and nurses around the globe (infographic)

All over the world, doctors, nurses, EMTs and other medical personnel are working around the clock to treat patients and slow the COVID-19 pandemic, with many contracting the virus themselves. As the global situation deteriorates and the burden on medical staff increases, which countries have the highest number of doctors per inhabitant?

According to the most recent OECD data, Italy has 4 doctors per 1,000 of its population while Spain has 3.9. In the United States, there are fewer doctors at 2.9 per 1,000 inhabitants. In China, which has just reported a lack of new domestic COVID-19 infections for the first time since the outbreak occurred, there are 2 doctors per 1,000 people.

