The countries with the most ultra rich people (infographic)

The newly released Wealth-X report on the world’s ultra rich population reveals the countries home to the most individuals with a net worth of at least $30 million (UHNW). At the top of the list is the United States, where 81,340 ultra rich people resided last year. In second place, but still a significant stretch behind, is China with 24,965. The U.S. also dominates of course, when it comes to the total wealth of these individuals. In 2018 this amounted to $9.8 trillion, compared to China’s $3.8 trillion.

When looking at it in terms of UHNW people per million adults however, the top and the bottom of this ranking get flipped – The United States with 306 and Hong Kong at the top with 1,364. Smaller rich countries such as Switzerland and also then come into the mix, the former in second place with 848, and the latter in third with 699.

source statista