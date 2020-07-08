The Countries With the Most Unicorns ($1bn+ valued companies) (infographic)

In the tech world especially, investors are always on the search for the next unicorn – a private company valued at one billion dollars or more – to sink their money into for a big payoff further down the line. High-profile examples of such companies are SpaceX ($36 billion) and Airbnb ($18 billion). As CB Insights data shows, the country where investors are most likely to find a company with such potential is currently the United States. With 228 unicorns based there as of June 2020, second-placed China comes a distant yet still impressive second with 122 . In Europe, The UK leads Germany with 25 unicorns to 13.

