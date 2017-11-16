The countries worst affected by terrorism In 2016 (infographic)

The fifth edition of the 2017 Global Terrorism Index has recorded a total of 25,673 deaths due to terrorism around the world last year. As grim as that figure is, it represents a 13 percent decrease in deaths between 2015 and 2016. Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Syria and Pakistan accounted for three-quarters of the death toll, even though five of those countries (Iraq is the exception) recorded a reduction in deaths since 2015.

Nigeria is notable as having the biggest reduction in deaths with 3,100 fewer people killed in 2016 than 2015. That’s primarily due to an 80 percent fall in the number of people killed by terror group Boko Haram. The following infographic shows the 10 countries worst affected by terrorism in 2016, according to the Global Terrorism Index. Amid the fight-back against the so-called Islamic State group, Iraq had the most deaths of any country by far in 2016 with 9,765. Afghanistan came second with 4,574 while Syria rounded off the top three with 2,102.

source: statista