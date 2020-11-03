The COVID-19 safety measures for boarding taxis

As of Tuesday, November 3, only one passenger is allowed to board taxis in Attica and Thessaloniki
The new COVID-19 measures in the effort to limit the spread of the pandemic change our daily lives and affect our movements.
An exception is made for a parent who carries his minor children with him.
The general rules that still apply are:
– The use of a mask is mandatory.
– Sit in the back seat.
– Open the vehicle’s window regularly.
– Prefer to pay contactlessly through card or app.
– Do not travel if you have symptoms such as a severe cough or fever.