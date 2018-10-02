The craziest stuff you can buy on Amazon! (photos)

Did you know that you can buy human ribs on Amazon for just under $100? As crazy as it might sound it is true.

Amazon is willing and able to sell virtually anything you can imagine, either directly via its online store or through any of its affiliated partners (including, in a few months, living Christmas trees straight from the farm).

But we wondered, what other odd items can you actually buy from the site? Here are just a few of the craziest things that Amazon currently sells.

Let’s see if any of them tickle your fancy. How about we start with some giant bugs!

MADAGASCAR HISSING COCKROACHES ($9.50)

We bet you’ve just been longing for some huge, hissing cockroaches. Even better than the fact that these are available on Amazon is that they are a mixed-sex pair, so technically they may be able to breed.



12-INCH SHIITAKE MUSHROOM GROWING LOG ($32)

It’s a log. You grow mushrooms on it. The purpose is pretty clear, but exactly why you may want to buy these logs on Amazon is uncertain. Shiitake mushrooms are a popular ingredient in a variety of delicious dishes.



SIGMA 200-500MM APO EX DG ULTRON-TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS ($26,000)

Let’s pretend that you are a successful wilderness photographer who was just asked to take pictures for National Geographic. “Where can I find the best possible lens in the world for this project?” you ask yourself. And then you hop on Amazon and find that they really do have absolutely everything you need—including a $26,000 ultra-telephoto zoom lens.



100 MIXED INK PENS WITH MISPRINTS ($14)

You have to admit, this is pretty high up the crazy scale: It’s literally just a bag of pens with misprinted logos.



KEYBOARD WAFFLE IRON ($60)

At first glance this joke item makes a little sense: Haha, it’s a waffle maker for tech fans, look at the keyboard shape.



BEER AERATOR ($23)

It took some guts to create a sonic foamer for beer. Look, we love a good tech gadget here, but this beer aerator is…a coaster that shakes your beer to give it a better head.



LLADRO NIAGARA CHANDELIER ($102,050)

Of course you can buy chandeliers on Amazon, but we bet no one is prepared for a chandelier quite like this. It’s made of innumerable hanging gold and silver butterflies (some may be moths, in fairness), and the gold versions are made with real gold.



REAL HUMAN RIBS, GROUP OF 5 ($90)

Can you buy a human rib on Amazon? Yes you can! What if you specifically need five of them? No problem! We are curious why someone would want a few ribs around.

