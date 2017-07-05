The Death of Democracy in Turkey (VIDEO)

On June 17, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced as illegitimate the ongoing protest march from Turkish capital Ankara to Istanbul, organized to demand justice regarding Erdogan’s media crackdown and led by Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP as it’s also known. He has even threatened that Kemal Kilicdaroglu, CHP’s head, could be detained . And he has already arrested Selahattin Demirtas, the head of Kurdish nationalist Peoples’ Democracy Party, or HDP, the third largest faction in the Turkish legislature after his Justice and Development Party, widely known as AKP, and CHP.

Erdogan, a divisive, right-wing politician, has realized that he cannot continue to govern the country the way he likes so long as it is democratic and is therefore taking steps to end Turkish democracy.

Since coming to power through his reformed-Islamist AKP in 2003, Erdogan has gradually become more autocratic. he has accomplished this by playing the “authoritarian underdog,” as I explain in “ The New Sultan .” Building on the narrative that Islamists were persecuted under Turkey’s past secularist system, Erdogan now portrays himself as a victim who is grudgingly forced to suppress those conspiring to undermine his authority.

Erdogan has intimidated the media and the business community by ordering politically motivated tax audits and jailing dissidents, scholars and journalists. His police regularly crack down on peaceful opposition rallies. A constitutional referendum that Erdogan won on April 16, albeit by a slim margin of victory, allows him to appoint high court judges without a confirmation process, as well as folding the executive and legislative branches under Erdogan.

He has achieved enormous success in elections by demonizing and politically brutalizing various demographics, mostly leftists, which will not vote for him. As a result, while the conservative half of the country adores him, the other half holds a profound resentment of him. Erdogan has plenty of enemies waiting for him to fall from power. In any case, he knows that the corruption charges brought against him and members of his family in 2013 have left him with no graceful way to exit the scene.

As a result of Erdogan’s need to stay in power, while Turkey’s elections continue to be free they are increasingly not fair. Evaluating voting in the April 16 constitutional referendum, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe reported that government-appointed provincial governors have restricted “freedom of assembly and expression” by using the “extraordinary state of emergency powers,” which Erdogan put in place following the failed coup of July 2016.

Erdogan has used that abortive coup to consolidate power, further alienating his opponents. After the putsch attempt, initial purges targeted members of the conservative Gulen movement – an erstwhile Erdogan ally that appears to have played a role in planning the abortive coup. However, Erdogan has also used post-coup state of emergency measures to purge and arrest thousands of leftists, liberals and Kurds. Forty thousand people have been jailed since July 2016. Less than a year after the coup, Turkey cannot be considered a democracy anymore.

Together with deep societal polarization and Erdogan’s complete domination and personalization of power, these developments have catapulted Turkey into a permanent state of crisis. The Islamic State group and Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK, terror attacks, which have killed over a thousand people over the last two years, have added to the toxic mix.