The “dirtiest restaurant” in the world is Greek

For years, a Greek restaurant in London had been getting the worst imaginable reviews from customers to the point that it has been labelled ‘the dirtiest in the world’ on Trip Adviser.

Following the reviews and many complains from diners, Zorba’s Greek Taverna was raided by health and safety officers who found rat hairs in the kitchen, cockroach eggs outside the main freezer that was covered in blood stains, sewage flies in the tahini and raw meat on the floor.

As expected, Westminster Magistrates’ Court declared Zorba’s food “unfit for human consumption” putting a lock on its doors and the owner, chef Pavlos Pittas, 60, has been banned from running restaurants indefinitely. His company Le Palefco was also fined £12,800.

The owner of the Bayswater eatery had been previously convicted in 2008 for disregarding hygiene regulations.

“Prohibition orders are not made often and only in the most extreme circumstances,” Judge Margot Coleman said.

“In all my years dealing with these sorts of cases your restaurant is one of the dirtiest that I have seen. The fact is there’s a continuing trend over a long number of years of appalling hygiene in your premises.

“You seem to run your restaurant with complete disregard for the regulations that exist to protect members of the public from becoming ill,” she added.

Pittas admitted to all four charges of failing to protect food from vermin.

Source: neoskosmos.com