The Dream: Giannis & Kostas Antetokounmpo star in beautiful commercial (video)

The brothers talk about their dream coming true in a return to past TV commercial

Giannis and his brother Kostas Antetokounmpo star in Milko’s, a dairy company in Greece, TV commercial called “The Dream”.

In the incredible 2.15 min video, the two brothers are depicted at a younger age talking about their dreams in their small bedroom. Kostas starts telling Giannis about his dream predicting both will achieve great success in the future.

The short movie, shot and edited in a beautiful sequence and pace, accompanied by the appropriate music, shows the two challenging each other at a dunk contest. The movie cuts to nowadays where they again agree to go head to head year after their initial challenge.