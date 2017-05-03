The end of the road for the HAF RF-4E and the 348 MTA Squadron! (VIDEOS-PHOTOS)

May, 03 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

The 348 MTA will suspend operations after 64 consecutive years!

On May 5th 2017, after 24 years of service at the 348 Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron (ΜΤΑ) “Μάτια” (Eyes), the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) will retire its RF-4E from service.

The retirement ceremony at Larissa AFB will be open for photographers on May 4th (spotters day) and 5th (public day).

The event will start with a memorial ceremony for the fallen pilots of the squadron, an aircraft exhibition, a photo exhibition, aviation flights, and a demonstration of the F-16 “Zeus” and T-6 “Daedalus” Individual Demo Teams.

Invited to attend the ceremony will be the active and retired personnel that have served at the 348MTA.

