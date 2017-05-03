The end of the road for the HAF RF-4E and the 348 MTA Squadron! (VIDEOS-PHOTOS)

On May 5th 2017, after 24 years of service at the 348 Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron (ΜΤΑ) “Μάτια” (Eyes), the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) will retire its RF-4E from service.

The retirement ceremony at Larissa AFB will be open for photographers on May 4th (spotters day) and 5th (public day).

The event will start with a memorial ceremony for the fallen pilots of the squadron, an aircraft exhibition, a photo exhibition, aviation flights, and a demonstration of the F-16 “Zeus” and T-6 “Daedalus” Individual Demo Teams.

Invited to attend the ceremony will be the active and retired personnel that have served at the 348MTA.

