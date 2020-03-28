The endless legs of Evi Ioannidou (photos)

Former “Greece’s Next Top Model” beauty Evi Ioannidou often shares photos on her social media with her many followers showcasing snapshots of her developing career abroad. The coronavirus pandemic might have halted her appearances for the time being, but the brunette beauty, who is currently living abroad and chasing her dream possesses the classic Mediterranean features.

Evi recently shared a black-and-white photo in a swimsuit and her endless legs earned her thousands of likes.

View this post on Instagram Click @manthos_tsakiridis ⚡️ mua @elissavetboziki_mua A post shared by Greek (@eviioannidou_official) on Mar 7, 2020 at 7:01am PST

View this post on Instagram @manthos_tsakiridis ♾ A post shared by Greek (@eviioannidou_official) on Mar 6, 2020 at 6:19am PST

View this post on Instagram black image black thought ♾〰️ A post shared by Greek (@eviioannidou_official) on Mar 21, 2020 at 6:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram i need you more than you think..♾⚡️🗝 Photographer @manthos_tsakiridis A post shared by Greek (@eviioannidou_official) on Mar 20, 2020 at 5:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram Τις δικές μου σιωπές τις λέω αποφάσεις. @nikitamhaisalkar 2020 🏮 A post shared by Greek (@eviioannidou_official) on Mar 10, 2020 at 1:34am PDT

also read

Ria Antoniou dons hot nurse outfit to support fight against the coronavirus

This is why Katerina has a huge following on social media (photos)