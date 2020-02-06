The European Commission adopts new methodology for the accession of the W. Balkans

“The process of joining the European Union must be based upon solid and mutual trust”

On the new proposal for the revised methodology adopted by the European Commission, Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Olivér Várhelyi said the aim of the new methodology was to restore a credible prospect of EU integration for the Balkan countries.

At a press conference in Brussels, Mr Várhelyi stated the EU member states had to adopt a new methodology before the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Zagreb in May, alongside the launching of negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania.

He explained that the revised methodology for EU accession negotiations as “the first element of a new strategy presented by the new European Commission” was based on four basic principles. “The aim is to make the accession negotiations more credible, dynamic, predictable and with a stronger political direction”, Várhelyi concluded.

“The process of joining the European Union must be based upon solid and mutual trust. The focus on fundamental reforms will be strengthened, and the EU must fulfill its commitment when the candidates are eligible”, Várhelyi added.

In particular, the overall objective of the Commission’s proposals is to enhance credibility and trust on both sides and to achieve better results.

Source: ibna