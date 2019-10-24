The European Parliament adopts resolution for accession talks of Albania and North Macedonia

In a resolution adopted on Thursday, the European Parliament stresses that both countries meet the requirements to start negotiations.

Parliament expresses deep disappointment over the failure to agree on opening EU accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia at the EU summit on 17-18 October.

MEPs regret the move by France, Denmark, and the Netherlands to block the decision and say that Albania and North Macedonia have made considerable efforts over the last few years and meet the EU’s criteria to start membership talks.

Praising North Macedonia’s efforts to settle difficult bilateral issues with its neighbouring countries, MEPs also welcome recent judiciary reforms in Albania.

MEPs urge EU countries to act responsibly towards Albania and North Macedonia and to take a unanimous positive decision at the next meeting. Parliament should step up its democracy support activities to ensure that the national parliaments in the Western Balkans play their role as engines for democratic reform, they add.

The text was adopted by 412 votes in favour, 136 against and 30 abstentions.