The European Parliament recognized Juan Guaido as Venezuelan “interim president” and called on all EU countries to do the same by adopting a “single and rigid position” by a resolution adopted today.

MEPs recognized Juan Guaido as “a legitimate interim president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela” and expressed “their full support for his program”, according to the text of the joint decision proposed by the main groups of the European Parliament.