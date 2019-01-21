The fake “MAGA kid bullies native American” scandal should be a wake-up call for the Media

On Friday, the story DOMINATING Twitter was about a group of Covington High School Catholic kids that attended the March for Life wearing MAGA hats, then topped that off by screaming “Build the wall” at a bunch of Native American activists.

From there, they upped the aggression level and SURROUNDED the poor activists. Worst yet was a smiling kid who got right in the face of an old man chanting and playing his drums. What a horrible bunch of thugs!

We know all this because the media told us so.

