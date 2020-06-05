The financial incentives for electric cars

Subsidising the purchase of the new model electric vehicles with 100 euros million for 18 months.

During his presentation of the government’s plan to promote electric mobility, PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined a series of financial incentives aimed at turning to the cleaner energy source. These include:

– Subsidising the purchase of the new model electric vehicles with 100 euros million for 18 months. This will cover 25% of the cost for about 14,000 new electric cars and the benefit per unit if combined with the ecological bonus and tax exemptions will approach 10,000 euros and thus make them more affordable in the middle income bracket. Despite the increased cost that the state subsidises to make it more feasible, the user will save 2,500 euros from refuelling and maintenance.

– The program Electric will subsidise by 15% the purchase or lease of electric cars and light trucks and will also subsidise by 25% the purchase of electric taxis – See in newsauto.gr the benefits

– These vehicles will be freely available everywhere and for 2 years will be exempt from parking fees, charge charges will be deducted from taxation

– 50% and 70% will be deducted from the corporate expenses in the islands for the purchase of an electric car and 40% for the purchase of electric bicycles.

