The fire is near the Spata Discount Village

Houses have been evacuated – One man arrested for the fires in Euboea

Fire broke out in a forest area on Friday morning in Spata.

The fire, according to the Fire Brigade, is near the Spata Discount Village and 40 firefighters operate with 15 vehicles and one helicopter.

According to the mayor of Artemida Dimitris Markos who spoke to THEMA 104,6 said the fire broke out on the extension of the Attica road on a hill near the Spata Discount Village.

He also said that a helicopter participates in the fire fighting efforts and confirmed that there were scattered houses whose inhabitants would have to be removed.

The fire moves towards the area of Pikermi.

At the same time, it was announced by the police that one man had been arrested for starting the Euboea fire when he tried to burn some leaves and dry branches.