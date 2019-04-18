The first Cell Phone call in history was to troll a competitor!

We have come a long way with cell phones. With new and improved models being available in the matter of days, it seems unimaginable that there was a time when we were unable to wirelessly connect with each other at any given moment in time and space.

The phones we now have are comfortable, lightweight and offer us not only to communicate but to use them for pleasure. They have become our everyday companions.

(Two 1991 GSM mobile phones with several AC adapters)

However, the history of cell phones is not very long. The first prototype was developed just 46 years ago, in 1973, and it was far from what we currently think of when we talk about cell phones.

