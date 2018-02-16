The footage of the Turkish ship ramming the Greek vessel at Imia! (VIDEOS)

The video was shown by the Greek Defence Minister to his counterparts

Two videos of last Monday’s incident at Imia have surfaced by the website of the Greek newspaper “Kathimerini”.

They are the from the onboard cameras of the Hellenic Coast Guard “Gavdos” and it shows the moment of the impact.

The Turkish Coast Guard ship “Umut” attempted to sink the Greek vessel and if the crew of the later hadn’t started their engines.

This is the video the Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos showed to his counterparts in a series of meetings during the last two days in an attempt to inform them regarding the dangerous Turkish provocations in the Aegean Sea against Greece.