The global economic impact of terrorism (infographic)

Terrorist attacks lead to billions of dollars of economic losses every year. In line with successful efforts to curb and defeat the so-called Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, those losses are now finally falling. They reached their zenith around the same time the group reached its peak in 2014 when total global economic losses reached $111 billion. In 2017, losses slumped to $54 billion before falling further still to $33 billion last year, according to the 2019 Global Terrorism Index.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista