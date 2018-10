The Greek Freak was a key element in the Milwaukee Buck’s franchise to build their new stadium. And in the team’s first pre-season appearance on home turf, the Fiserv Forum, Giannis Antetokounmpo did not disappoint. The forward posted 19 points, grabbed13 rebounds and had 5 assists against the Chicago Bulls in 22 his minutes on the court. The home team went on to comfortably defeat the visitors (116-82).