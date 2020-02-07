The “Greek Freak” snubs James Harden live on air: “I want somebody that’s gonna pass the ball” (video)

As captains of the East and West, the “Greek Freak” and LeBron James picked their teams for the 2020 NBA All-Star game live on air, and Giannis Antetokounmpo snubbed James Harden, taking a “jab” at the Houston Rockets star when asked why he did not pick him for the East. “I want somebody that’s gonna pass the ball”, Giannis responded to a question by Charles Barkley on why he pass up on a “dribbler”.

James and Antetokounmpo both made their picks without regard for a player’s conference affiliation or position and each chose 11 total players to complete their 12-man rosters. The starters (selected by a combination of fan, media, and player vote) were drafted in the first round, while the 14 reserves (selected by the league’s coaches) were drafted in the second round. The captains alternated picks until all players were selected.

Team Giannis:

Starters:

Joel Embiid

Pascal Siakam

Kemba Walker

Trae Young

Reserves:

Khris Middleton

Bam Adebayo

Rudy Gobert

Jimmy Butler

Kyle Lowry

Brandon Ingram

Donovan Mitchell

Team LeBron:

Starters:

Anthony Davis

Kawhi Leonard

Luka Doncic

James Harden

Reserves:

Damian Lillard

Ben Simmons

Nikola Jokic

Jayson Tatum

Chris Paul

Russell Westbrook

Domantas Sabonis