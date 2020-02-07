The “Greek Freak” snubs James Harden live on air: “I want somebody that’s gonna pass the ball” (video)

As captains of the East and West, the “Greek Freak” and LeBron James picked their teams for the 2020 NBA All-Star game live on air, and Giannis Antetokounmpo snubbed James Harden, taking a “jab” at the Houston Rockets star when asked why he did not pick him for the East. “I want somebody that’s gonna pass the ball”, Giannis responded to a question by Charles Barkley on why he pass up on a “dribbler”.
James and Antetokounmpo both made their picks without regard for a player’s conference affiliation or position and each chose 11 total players to complete their 12-man rosters. The starters (selected by a combination of fan, media, and player vote) were drafted in the first round, while the 14 reserves (selected by the league’s coaches) were drafted in the second round. The captains alternated picks until all players were selected.
Team Giannis:
Starters:
Joel Embiid
Pascal Siakam
Kemba Walker
Trae Young
Reserves:
Khris Middleton
Bam Adebayo
Rudy Gobert
Jimmy Butler
Kyle Lowry
Brandon Ingram
Donovan Mitchell
Team LeBron:
Starters:
Anthony Davis
Kawhi Leonard
Luka Doncic
James Harden
Reserves:
Damian Lillard
Ben Simmons
Nikola Jokic
Jayson Tatum
Chris Paul
Russell Westbrook
Domantas Sabonis
Giannis takes a shot at James Harden 😂😂😂
“I want somebody that’s gonna pass the ball”
(🎥 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/ihBpFitNXs
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 7, 2020