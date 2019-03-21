The happiest countries in the world are…(infographic)

Finland came out on top of the United Nation’s World Happiness Report. The top 3 countries are all Nordic countries, with the region yet again living up to its reputation as one of the happiest regions in the world. New Zealand and Canada are the only non-European countries to make it into the top 10 happiest countries.

The U.S. and UK switched places in the ranking between the 2014 and 2016 period and the 2016 and 2018 period. Over the past two years the United States and the United Kingdom ranked 19th and 15th, respectively. The UK jumped four places when compared to the last survey period, while the U.S. fell by five spots in the ranking. The index is based on six factors: GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, social assistance and perception of corruption in government or business.

source: statista