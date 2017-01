The Hellenic Air Force’s “Gate Keepers” as you have never seen them before! (PHOTOS)

The snowfall in Greece may have been the cause of many problems, but it has also given us the opportunity to see some amazing and rare images.

The Hellenic Air Force released photos of the two airplanes assigned with the honorary final mission of being “Gate Keepers” of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff (HAFGS) building, covered in snow.

The Dassault Mirage F-1CG and the Northrop F-5A Freedom Tiger were photographed as they have never been seen before.