The Hellenic Coast Guard forbids its members to sing any military songs or marches as it is accustomed!

One more problem that comes from the Prespes Agreement

An unprecedented move was made by the commander of the Hellenic Coast Guard’s Underwater Missions Unit a few days before the celebrations and the parade on the anniversary of the Greek Independence on March 25th.

According to an official document that has leaked, the commander forbids the members of the unit that will take part in the parade to sign any military songs or marches as it is accustomed!

The document also states that “the purpose” of the order is to “avoid disciplinary and criminal penalties”!

This appears to be one more problem that derives from the Prespes Agreement.