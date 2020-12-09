The highest-paid sex worker sues Nevada for closing brothels

Little is an employee at the famous BunnyRanch Legal Nevada Brothel in Mound House

Alice Little, a legal sex worker in Nevada and quite possibly the highest-paid one in the US, is suing the state of Nevada to reopen its brothels, according to Yahoo Life.

Little is an employee at the BunnyRanch Legal Nevada Brothel in Mound House, Nevada. The brothel has been closed since Mar. 17, despite other “close contact” businesses reopening.

