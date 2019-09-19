The highest-value startups in the world (infographic)

According to analyst CB Insights, Chinese AI company Bytedance is the highest-valued startup – currently private, up-and-coming company – in the world. The venture, which is valued at US$75 billion, is running content platform Toutiao in China, which uses machine learning to tailor a newsfeed for each individual viewer out of traditional and new media sources.

The second highest-valued startup according to CB Insights is also from China – ride-hailing service Didi valued at US$56 billion – but U.S companies make up the bulk of the top 10. Juul Labs, WeWork, Airbnb, Space X and Epic Games are all valued at US$15 billion or more. A total of 21 companies in the ranking were valued at US$10 billion or more, making them decacorns. According to CB Insights, there were 395 unicorn startups (companies valued at US$1 billion or more) with a cumulative valuation of US$1.2 trillion in the world as of September 2019.

The list of decacorns also includes Singaporean ride-hailing app Grab, Indian E-commerce platform PayTM, Brazilian fintech provider Nubank and Indonesia’s answer to WeChat, umbrella app Go-Jek.

source statista