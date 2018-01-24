The hot Amanda Franzeen could be a WAG of PAO (photos)

Related
Gustav Engvall is a Swedish footballer who plays for Bristol City as a forward. The 21-year-old player has been linked to Panathinaikos, as reports in the Greek media say the Greens have shown interest in acquiring him. But our interest here is not rumours of his transfer to Pana, but his sexy partner Amanda Franzeen. The blonde beauty would definitely love the sunny weather of Greece if her man decided to move to Athens.
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη AMANDA FRANZÉN♀️ (@amandafranzeen) στις
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη AMANDA FRANZÉN♀️ (@amandafranzeen) στις
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη AMANDA FRANZÉN♀️ (@amandafranzeen) στις