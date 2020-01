A total of 33 artists from 16 countries worked for 2 weeks to create the 30th version of ICEHOTEL in Sweden

A temporary exhibition of snow and artworks of ice taken from the Torne River in Sweden.

Together with the hotel building team, the artists created 15 art suites for visitors who can now stay overnight until April 14, 2020.

In the hotel you can stay in the “White Santorini” suite or the “Golden Ice”, “Bone Room”, “Feline Lair”, “Subterranean”, “Warm Up”, “Ginkgo”, “Cabinet In The Woods”, “Kaleidoscope”, “Echoes Of The Torne River” and “Crescents”, among others.