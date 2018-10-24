The impressive multi-level Santorini winery built according to the…law of gravity!

The winery was built in 1947 by the Venetsanos family and became the first mass-production winery on the island

The Venetsanos winery, above the port of Athinios, overlooks the magnificent caldera of Santorini. One of the oldest wineries on the island, it has a long tradition and is today a major exporter, particularly to Russia.

The winery was built in 1947 by the Venetsanos family and became the first mass-production winery on the island. Its most impressive feature is its structural design, which utilized the law of gravity to facilitate energy efficiency, at a time when access to electricity and other sources of energy was limited. The winery was built in an unconventional way, constructed from above and moving downwards, with a total of four levels.

Extensively renovated to meet modern standards, what remains from the early days of the winery is a rusty tube at the end of a tunnel. This tube is a relic from a time when wine flowed directly to the harbor in a tank to be loaded on the ships.

Taking advantage of the beautiful location overlooking the caldera, the winery also has a terrace which is available for events such as weddings, while tours of the winery are offered practically all year round.

Source: Philip Chrysopoulos/greekreporter