The Internet is obsessed with this cat & it’s easy to see why! (PHOTOS)

Cats basically own the Internet. Any video or picture of a cute feline will go viral. TRUE FACT.

Just look at this fine fellow. 25,000 retweets and counting.

More wholesome energy for the TL pic.twitter.com/zMIhqV39Mk — lil stray 🐯🌟 (@komfy_cat) November 10, 2017

Sadly, we have some bad news.

All of your cat-based memes and pictures are now null and void because there is a new ruler of the Internet cat empire.

Introducing Quimera from Argentina.

She is a rare genetic chimera, which means she is made up of the DNA of two fertilised eggs which have fused together to form one single organism.

The cells manage to keep their own character which result in a mix-up of tissue.

Don’t worry, it’ s perfectly fine.

We could delve further into the science of her genetic make-up – but just look at how gorgeous she is.

Source: indy100.com