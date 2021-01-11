The Ionian Islands are among the safest regions in Europe

According to the latest report of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)

The Ionian Islands are ranked among the safest regions in Europe in relation to Covid-19, according to the latest report of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The Ionian Islands Region, along with very few other regions in Europe, is in the top five of those with such low incidence/population rates that they remain below the 4% threshold for coronavirus testing.

This finding, as pointed out in a statement, coincides with the highly successful campaign of the Ionian Islands Region “Ionia… for all seasons”, sending the message that the Ionian Islands are ready from the outset via active initiatives, to safely welcome Greeks and foreign visitors.

source tornosnews.gr

