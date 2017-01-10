The iPhone is officially 10-years-old! Watch Steve Jobs’ legendary presentation (VIDEO+PHOTOS)

The date was January 9th 2007 and for many it is a turning point for our technology: It was the day the iPhone was first introduced to the public.

It was not just a smartphone or a mobile phone with a good camera nor was it the first touchscreen device. What was revolutionary was the fact that it integrated a number of different technologies and functions in one mobile “revolution” that changed a lot in our perspective.

Now, ten years on, the smartphone industry is bigger than Hollywood and WhatsApp, Snapchat, Uber and Tinder are part of our urban culture, used by millions around the world.

At the Macworld Conference 2007, Steve Jobs made a presentation with his own legendary unique way.

Enjoy it again!