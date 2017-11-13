The island of Symi at the mercy of storm “Eurydice”! (VIDEO)

Up to 30(!) cars have been washed off to the sea!

At the mercy of storm “Eurydice” is the island of Symi. Due to the intense phenomena at least 12 cars were washed off to the sea at the island’s port.

According to the island’s mayor, Lefteris Papakalodoukas, another 30 cars have been dragged into the sea at different parts of the island.

“We have not seen such a weather phenomenon. I hope there will be no victim”, the mayor said, speaking of “a huge disaster”.

The Hellenic Coast-Guard is searching of passengers that might had been into the cars, without finding any thus far.

The cars were in the harbor waiting for the Blue Star ship, which was unable to reach due to the intensity of the storm, continuing his journey to the port of Rhodes.

Also in Rhodes, the route of Dodekanisos Seaways, which was scheduled to depart this morning, was canceled and Aegean Airlines flight A720 from Thessaloniki was unable to reach Rhodes International Airport “Diagoras”.

At the moment, the island is without electricity.