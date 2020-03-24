The Italian beauty and the Prince from Ghana (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: March 24, 2020

Who could resist her beauty

Italy has some of the most beautiful women in the world. So it is unsurprising that a renowned international footballer, a prince no less, would be enchanted by Melissa Satta.
Melissa is an Italian television presenter and successful model and was a showgirl in the Italian satirical series Striscia la notizia. She also did covers for Maxim other fashion magazines in the past and featured in the 2010 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Satta was born in the US but lives and works in Italy where she stole the heart of Ghanian-German football star Kevin-Prince Boateng who plays for Turkish club Beşiktaş on loan from Fiorentina. The two got married in 2016. Who wouldn’t fall for her…

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Never give up 💪🏻 #trainingwithmelissa #workoutroutine #doitforyou

A post shared by Melissa Satta (@melissasatta) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Guardiamo avanti e speriamo che tutto torni alla normalità….🙏🏻 Intanto ricordo momenti stupendi nella mia amata Sardegna 🤍

A post shared by Melissa Satta (@melissasatta) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sunday mood #tb 🤍

A post shared by Melissa Satta (@melissasatta) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Un riassunto di ormai tanti anni condivisi e vissuti insieme….anni in cui ne abbiamo passate tante….belle…e meno belle…..ma penso che questo sia il percorso che va fatto….questo percorso che si chiama vita insieme….tante cose che prima avresti detto IMPOSSIBILE o che non avresti mai accettato ecco qua…ora le viviamo insieme….momenti stupendi e momenti in cui mi fai arrabbiare….momenti indimenticabili e forse qualche momento da dimenticare (pochi) ma che hanno contribuito a ciò che siamo oggi. A 33 anni puoi dire di aver fatto tante, tantissime cose…ma sei ancora un giovane ragazzo che ha davanti a se una vita lunga e piena di sorprese, come quelle che tu fai a me ogni volta😜 goditi i tuoi anni meravigliosi, sii fiero di ciò che hai costruito con fatica con errori ma sempre con il cuore ❤️ guarda avanti e poco indietro…. e cerca di dare sempre il meglio di te💪🏻 noi ci siamo!!! Buon compleanno baby M.M. #satteng Love u @princeboateng

A post shared by Melissa Satta (@melissasatta) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Night 🖤🤍

A post shared by Melissa Satta (@melissasatta) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy bday🎂🤍🖤 #satteng @princeboateng #maddox

A post shared by Melissa Satta (@melissasatta) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Car selfie 😜📸

A post shared by Melissa Satta (@melissasatta) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Buon week end☀️

A post shared by Melissa Satta (@melissasatta) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melissa Satta (@melissasatta) on

Tags With: