The funeral of Themos Anastasiades, founder of Proto Thema, took place in Kifisia on Sunday

The family of Proto Thema is mourning for the loss of the founder of our news group.

His wife Vasiliki, her children Aliki, Vyronas and Filio, his sister Diana, his relatives, his friends, his family from Proto Thema, as well as a crowd of people have gathered to the church of Panagia Eleftherotria at Kifisia, for the final goodbye…

(Tasos Karamitsos co-owner of Proto Thema)

(Former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras)

(EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos)