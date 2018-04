These could be the final images of Prince ever captured.

The star was seen on CCTV arriving at his doctor’s office just 24 hours before he died from an accidental drug overdose.

The Purple Rain singer was looking pale and a little gaunt as he walked down a hallway with his assistant Kirk Johnson and Dr Michael Todd Schulenberg.

At the time, he was battling a dependency to painkillers and withdrawal from opiates.

These images were captured on April 20, 2016.

source: mirror.co.uk