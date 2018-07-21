The leaders Trump and Putin phone most often (infographic)

On Monday, President Trump shocked the world by failing to condemn Vladimir Putin for Russian interference in the 2016 election. The awkward and uncomfortable nature of the press conference after the summit suggests that both men are not in frequent contact, despite allegations that Putin has compromising material on the U.S. president.

A Reuters analysis has found that since Trump took office in January 2017, he has had over 200 phone conversations with more than 40 world leaders. As of July 6, however, he has only spoken with Putin on the phone eight times. Trump has had the most phone calls with French President Emmanuel Macron, 25 in total. Putin has spent the most time on the phone speaking with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with both leaders speaking 28 times.

source statista