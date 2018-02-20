The list with the “dirtiest” fuit and vegetables

It is a well-known fact that buying organic fruits and vegetables is the healthiest choice. While this is all good, but the who could afford to spend about 10 euros a kilo for avocados on a regular basis? The best you can do is find out which are the “dirtiest”, according to the well-known “Dirty Dozen” list of the Environmental Working Group and make sure these are at least organic, as not all fruit and vegetables absorb the same amount of pesticides.

The Dirty Dozen:

1. strawberries

2. spinach

3. nectarines

4. apples

5. Peaches

6. Pears

7. Cherries

8. grapes

9. Celery

10. tomatoes

11. peppers

12. Potatoes

The clean fifteen (ie with the lowest pesticide concentrations):

1. sweet corn

2. avocado

3. Pineapple

4. cabbage

5. Onions

6. Sweet frozen peas

7. papayas

8. asparagus

9. mangos

10. eggplant

11. Honeydew melon

12. kiwi

13. cantaloupe

14. cauliflower

15. grapefruit