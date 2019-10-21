The Mandalorian first reactions from critics: “Awesome, amazing…”

The first-ever live-action Star Wars series is from director Jon Favreau (The Lion King) and stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones)

Early reactions to The Mandalorian are in. The media got an extended look at the live-action Star Wars drama series at a junket this weekend, and their first-blush responses sound overwhelmingly positive (below).

The first-ever live-action Star Wars series is from director Jon Favreau (The Lion King) and stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) as a bounty hunter in the Outer Rim territories after the fall of the Empire. EW got to see most of this footage a couple months ago when researching our deep-dive cover story on the series and can confirm: It’s most impressive — The Mandalorian feels a bit like 1977’s A New Hope, a space-Western throwback to the original trilogy.

Saw almost 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage this morning. It’s truly incredible. It looks like the films, feels innately Star Wars, introduces new concepts, and adds layers that people have been waiting to see for a long time. pic.twitter.com/4JVB16pMAL — Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) October 19, 2019

Reliving my childhood Saturday mornings watching Star Wars. The 30 so minutes of #TheMandalorian footage we saw was incredibly cool. The samurai-infused space western you’ve always wanted with an ice cold lead, a bunch of rad creatures, and a killer score @ludwiggoransson ✨ pic.twitter.com/FBcJf9II6P — Rosie Knight of The Comet 💥 (@RosieMarx) October 19, 2019

