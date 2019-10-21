The Mandalorian first reactions from critics: “Awesome, amazing…”

Author: Thema Newsroom

The first-ever live-action Star Wars series is from director Jon Favreau (The Lion King) and stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones)

Related Stories

Early reactions to The Mandalorian are in. The media got an extended look at the live-action Star Wars drama series at a junket this weekend, and their first-blush responses sound overwhelmingly positive (below).

The first-ever live-action Star Wars series is from director Jon Favreau (The Lion King) and stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) as a bounty hunter in the Outer Rim territories after the fall of the Empire. EW got to see most of this footage a couple months ago when researching our deep-dive cover story on the series and can confirm: It’s most impressive — The Mandalorian feels a bit like 1977’s A New Hope, a space-Western throwback to the original trilogy.

Read more HERE

Tags With:
This week‘s new events