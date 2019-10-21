The Mandalorian first reactions from critics: “Awesome, amazing…”

Early reactions to The Mandalorian are in. The media got an extended look at the live-action Star Wars drama series at a junket this weekend, and their first-blush responses sound overwhelmingly positive (below).
The first-ever live-action Star Wars series is from director Jon Favreau (The Lion King) and stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) as a bounty hunter in the Outer Rim territories after the fall of the Empire. EW got to see most of this footage a couple months ago when researching our deep-dive cover story on the series and can confirm: It’s most impressive — The Mandalorian feels a bit like 1977’s A New Hope, a space-Western throwback to the original trilogy.
Saw almost 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage this morning. It’s truly incredible. It looks like the films, feels innately Star Wars, introduces new concepts, and adds layers that people have been waiting to see for a long time. pic.twitter.com/4JVB16pMAL
Reliving my childhood Saturday mornings watching Star Wars. The 30 so minutes of #TheMandalorian footage we saw was incredibly cool. The samurai-infused space western you’ve always wanted with an ice cold lead, a bunch of rad creatures, and a killer score @ludwiggoransson ✨ pic.twitter.com/FBcJf9II6P
