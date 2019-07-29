The men and women most admired in the US in 2019 (infographic)

YouGov has released its latest rankings of the most admired men and people worldwide. Globally, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates was named as the most admired man while Michelle Obama displaced Angelina Jolie to become the most admired woman. The research was conducted across 41 countries and Bill Gates has come top on the men’s ranking every single year since its inception.

At country-level, he is not the most admired man in America, however. That honor goes to former President Barack Obama while his wife was also named the most admired woman in the country. President Trump came second on the men’s list, followed by Clint Eastwood.

On the women’s list, Michelle Obama was followed by lawyer and jurist Ruth Bader Ginsburg with First Lady Melania Trump rounding off the top-three. Other notable inclusions in the rankings include Democratic presidential candidates Joe Binden and Bernie Sanders on the men’s list (sixth and seventh) and Ivanka Trump on the women’s list (eleventh).

source: statista