The Metropolis of Sweden holds special grand opening dedication ceremony of a new Parish

On Sunday, November 18, 2018, the Metropolis of Sweden holds an Archieratical Divine Liturgy and the special grand opening dedication ceremony (Thyranoixia) of the Glorious New Martyr George of Ioannina Parish, that will be established in the saint’s honor, in the suburb of Roskilde, Denmark (Toldbodgade 7, 4000 Roskilde, Denmark), as well as to the reception of a piece of the holy relics of New Martyr George, for the sanctification of the Mother Church of Constantinople flock in Denmark.

According to the Metropolis’ announcement, services will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the Matins Service, followed by the Archieratical Divine Liturgy and the Thyranoixia Service at 10:30 a.m., and ending with a reception in the parish’s premises at 12:00 noon.

For further information regarding the upcoming celebrations, the Metropolis refers to its office’s contact information.

Tel.: 08-6123481, 00468-6123481, e-mail: metropolisofsweden@gmail.com