The Military Balance Between India & Pakistan (infographic)

On Tuesday, Indian warplanes attacked targets across the ceasefire line in disputed Kashmir in response to a militant attack that killed 40 Indian troops. Pakistan now claims to have shot down two Indian jets and captured one of their pilots after a MIG-21 Bison fighter crashed in its territory. India made no comments on those claims but the country’s ANI news agency also reported on Wednesday that a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet was also shot down.

Domestic air travel in major Pakistani cities such as Islamabad and Lahore has been suspended as the crisis between the two nuclear-armed neighbours continues to escalate. The following infographic shows the military balance between both nations with India firmly ahead in terms of budget, troop numbers and volume of equipment. The figures are primarily based on reporting from the Institute of Strategic Studies and published by Al Jazeera.

source statista